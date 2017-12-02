OVERTIME with K and Crox (12-01-17)

Welcome all sports fans, to another opinionated episode of OVERTIME with K and Crox

On the show today:

The 105th Grey Cup

AKA Bo Levi Mitchell is straight up cursed

AUS Hockey

AKA Why the STU Women’s Hockey team can’t get no respect

Vegas Golden Knights

AKA Stanley Cup Contenders?

Calder Trophy Race

AKA Which kid is alright.

MLS Semifinals

AKA TFC’s Road to Redemption

NFL/PA Activism Grant

AKA Rich, Old, White guys trying to buy-out a protest.

Thanks to our good friend Amanda Dawn Elder-Hall for the excellent button logos that we’ll be able to tag our posts with and distribute.

– K