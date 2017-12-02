Home » Current Shows » Spoken Word Shows » Overtime » OVERTIME with K and Crox (12-01-17)

OVERTIME with K and Crox (12-01-17)

Welcome all sports fans, to another opinionated episode of OVERTIME with K and Crox

On the show today:

  • The 105th Grey Cup
    AKA Bo Levi Mitchell is straight up cursed
  • AUS Hockey
    AKA Why the STU Women’s Hockey team can’t get no respect
  • Vegas Golden Knights
    AKA Stanley Cup Contenders?
  • Calder Trophy Race
    AKA Which kid is alright.
  • MLS Semifinals
    AKA TFC’s Road to Redemption
  • NFL/PA Activism Grant
    AKA Rich, Old, White guys trying to buy-out a protest.

Thanks to our good friend Amanda Dawn Elder-Hall for the excellent button logos that we’ll be able to tag our posts with and distribute.

– K

