OVERTIME with K and Crox (12-01-17)

Welcome all sports fans, to another opinionated episode of OVERTIME with K and Crox
On the show today:
- The 105th Grey Cup
AKA Bo Levi Mitchell is straight up cursed
- AUS Hockey
AKA Why the STU Women’s Hockey team can’t get no respect
- Vegas Golden Knights
AKA Stanley Cup Contenders?
- Calder Trophy Race
AKA Which kid is alright.
- MLS Semifinals
AKA TFC’s Road to Redemption
- NFL/PA Activism Grant
AKA Rich, Old, White guys trying to buy-out a protest.
Thanks to our good friend Amanda Dawn Elder-Hall for the excellent button logos that we’ll be able to tag our posts with and distribute.
– K