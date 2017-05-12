RFYL Episode: IngForYourLifeEP20

Finally all caught up with my podcasts, and I even released this one on time! Go figure. And yay! RFYL is still going. Going strong? You be the judge.

SO MUCH new music on this episode that your head will be spinning. Tune in, enjoy a solid tune, wince whenever I blow out the microphone, and otherwise accept the tuneskis heading your way.

Playlist:

Sheer Mag – Just Can’t Get Enough

Freeze the Atlantic – The Floor Is Made Of Lava

Sleep Machine – Higher And Higher

Dorothy – Down To The Bottom

Ruby Bones – Heart Of Darkness / You I Want

Thrones – Fuse

HALF Gramme of SOMA – Mega Rollo Booster

Like A Motorcycle – Dead Finger

Dream Aria – Towards The Sun

Shades of Sorrow – Sky Blazer

Sumo Cyco – Rivalry

Unleash The Archers – The Matriarch

Little Dragon – Strobe Light

Gorillaz – Out Of Body