RFYL Episode: IngForYourLifeEP20

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS
Finally all caught up with my podcasts, and I even released this one on time! Go figure. And yay! RFYL is still going. Going strong? You be the judge.
SO MUCH new music on this episode that your head will be spinning. Tune in, enjoy a solid tune, wince whenever I blow out the microphone, and otherwise accept the tuneskis heading your way.
Playlist:
Sheer Mag – Just Can’t Get Enough
Freeze the Atlantic – The Floor Is Made Of Lava
Sleep Machine – Higher And Higher
Dorothy – Down To The Bottom
Ruby Bones – Heart Of Darkness / You I Want
Thrones – Fuse
HALF Gramme of SOMA – Mega Rollo Booster
Like A Motorcycle – Dead Finger
Dream Aria – Towards The Sun
Shades of Sorrow – Sky Blazer
Sumo Cyco – Rivalry
Unleash The Archers – The Matriarch
Little Dragon – Strobe Light
Gorillaz – Out Of Body