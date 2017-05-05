The Lunchbox Interview: Patti Auld Johnson (Butt Blitz 2017)

Smoking is pretty disgusting — so why would we consider the waste from smoking any less disgusting?

My guest today is Patti Auld Johnson, one of the local organizers of the national Butt Blitz event on Saturday, May 6. The event seeks to clean up our environment by intensely targetting one particular type of toxic waste that is all too casually created: cigarette butts. She talks about the goals of this movement, how people can get involved, and what the real impact of the problem is.