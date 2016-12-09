RFYL Episode – GoodQuirksEP47

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Your carol-free radio is here! December is a great month for RFYL because all of you are probably sick of hearing the same annoying songs over and over again. Don’t worry! We only have great tunes for you to listen to today. On this heavy-request episode, we revisit old favourites, new tracks, punk, metal, rock, and everything in between!
Be sure to check out next week’s episode, as we get to revisit some of RFYL’s “best” earworm tracks. The ones you will never, ever, get out of your head. The reason why I do this show.
If you think you know a song that I’ve played (or haven’t played yet!) that deserves to join the ranks of songs like The Maw Maw Song, Borderline, or even Run For Your Life, let me know!
Playlist:
Sleep Machine – Animal High
THE BALCONIES – Zombie Love
Dorothy – Whiskey Fever
Lionsault – In The Wild
The Red Coats – Red Light Revolver / Human Battery
Kilmore – Weight of the World
Public Animal – 20th Century Strategies
Beneath the Grid Music – Mr. Bella – Can’t Give Me Up
Some kind of syndrome – The Maze
Chron Goblin – Backwater
Sofa King Addicted – Nothing To Show
Tsunami Bomb – Marionette