Join Tammie and I (Roger), this Saturday at 5pm atl. as we welcome Peter Hicks and John Heinstein of Sleepy Driver to the studio! We will be discussing their new album Suger Skull, as well as the two big shows at the Carleton Street Art Center coming up on Nov 24th and 25th!

…and oh yea, ofcourse… we will be counting down our most played albums of the previous week here at the station!