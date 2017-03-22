Megan Bonnell Playing The Capital March 24, 2017

Megan Bonnell is a singer/songwriter based out of Toronto who’s currently on tour in support of the Great Lake Swimmers, stopping in Fredericton March 24, 2017 at The Capital. While on the road she stops to chat with Bondo about coming back to the East Coast, her current release Magnolia, and also lets us know what we can expect on hear on her upcoming album that’s currently being worked on with Chris Stringer and Joshua Van Tassel.

Plus, hear what’s on her iPod!

Check here for all the East Coast tour dates!