Fuzztone Mania episode 14

On this episode of Fuzztone mania we heard from grate bands like.Black Sabbath , Budgie, Blackfoot , night Ranger and more…

Play List for 06\16\17

1.West coast summer nights – Tony Cory

2. Black Foot – Warped

3. Steppenwolf – Skulduggery

4.White Snake-Child Of Babylon

5.Ram Jam – 404

6.April Wine – Right down to it

7.Budgie – Board with Russia

8.Iron Madien – Flight Of Icarus

9. Coney Hatch – Monkey Bars

10. Manfread Man – Blined by the Light

11.Montrose Bad Motor scooter

12. Harlequin Midnight Magic

13. Black Sabbath – War Pigs

14. The Who- Pinball wizzard

15. April Wine – Hard Times

16. Procol Harum – Whiter shade of pal

17. Ted Nuggent – We’er Gonna rock n roll

18. Rush – Presto

19 . Barry McGuire – Eve of Destruction

20. The Who- My Generation

21. Lee Aaron – Barley holding on

22. Nazareth – Woke up this morning

23.Night Ranger- Don’T tell me you love me

24. The Guess who – no Time

25. Deep purple – Smoke on the water 26. The Doors- The End 27. Max Webster – Battel Scar