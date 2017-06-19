Fuzztone Mania episode 14

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
On this episode of Fuzztone mania we heard from grate bands like.Black Sabbath , Budgie, Blackfoot , night Ranger and more…
Play List for 06\16\17
1.West coast summer nights – Tony Cory
2. Black Foot – Warped
3. Steppenwolf – Skulduggery
4.White Snake-Child Of Babylon
5.Ram Jam – 404
6.April Wine – Right down to it
7.Budgie – Board with Russia
8.Iron Madien – Flight Of Icarus
9. Coney Hatch – Monkey Bars
10. Manfread Man – Blined by the Light
11.Montrose Bad Motor scooter
12. Harlequin Midnight Magic
13. Black Sabbath – War Pigs
14. The Who- Pinball wizzard
15. April Wine – Hard Times
16. Procol Harum – Whiter shade of pal
17. Ted Nuggent – We’er Gonna rock n roll
18. Rush – Presto
19 . Barry McGuire – Eve of Destruction
20. The Who- My Generation
21. Lee Aaron – Barley holding on
22. Nazareth – Woke up this morning
23.Night Ranger- Don’T tell me you love me
24. The Guess who – no Time
25. Deep purple – Smoke on the water 26. The Doors- The End 27. Max Webster – Battel Scar