Fuzztonemania Episode 15

Hello and welcome Here is last friday’s pod cast of my show we had some great tunes by such artist as April wine,I Mother Earth,Rainbow ,The Outlaws and more ….
Play List for 06\30\17
1.Jimi hindrix – hey joe
2. Cream – white room
3. Rush – time stands still
4.Blur oyster cult – Hammer back
5.Rainbow -since you been gone
6. April wine – Dign of a guyps queen
7.Iron maiden – The Trooper
8.Led Zepplin – Trampeld Under Foot
9. I Mother Earth – One More Astranot
10.Alice Cooper – Hello Hooray
11.Ram jam – Gone wild
12. Heart – Magic man
13. Queen – We will rock you
14. C.C. R – Sweet hitch hiker
15. Triump – Rockie mountain way
16. Ozzy Osbourne – Shot in the dark
17. Black foot -Train Train
18. Rush – Closer to the heart
19 .Dio – Don’t talk to strangers
20. Rainbow – Death vally driver
21. B.T.O -4 wheel drive
22. The Outlaws – Ghost riders in the sky
23. Ozzy Osbourn – N.I.B
24. Rush – Passage to bankok