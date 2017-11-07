Home » Current Shows » Music Shows » Homemade Jams » Homemade Jams 2017-11-07

Homemade Jams 2017-11-07

Homemade Jams CHSR

Track Listing:

1.) Erin Costelo – Worry, Don’t Weigh Me Down

2.) Erin Costelo – Low

3.) Erin Costelo – Fighter

4.) The Hypochondriacs – Two Bottles Of Whiskey

5.) The Brood – Shackin’ Up In Tijuana

6.) The Brood – Dunvegan

7.) Fuzz Fiction – Looking For Lust

8.) Pony Rouge – H2O

9.) Matt Mays – 78’s, 33’s & 45’s

10.) Matt Mays – Dark Promises

11.) The Mike Bochoff Band – I Can’t Be Yours

12.) GUN JR – Autumn Rose

12.) Redwood Fields – Jacqueline

