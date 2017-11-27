Homemade Jams 2017-11-27

Track Listing:

1.) DEEP FRYER – Jeremy

2.) Arrows in the Air – Vinyl Radio

3.) Little You Little Me – I’m Wasted on Myself

4.) 1995 Zellers – After Hours

5.) The Thymes – Seeds of Joy

6.) The Thymes – Lobotomy

7.) Papal Visit – We Can Work It Off

8.) Rich Aucoin – Meaning In Life

9.) FWLR & JELO – Packin Heat

10.) Elephant Skeletons – The Witching Hour

11.) Elephant Skeletons – All This Time

12.) hand-drawn – Pea Soup

13.) The Hypochondriacs – Two Bottles Of Whiskey

14.) The Hypochondriacs – Just Like Before