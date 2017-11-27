Homemade Jams 2017-11-27

Track Listing:
1.) DEEP FRYER – Jeremy
2.) Arrows in the Air – Vinyl Radio
3.) Little You Little Me – I’m Wasted on Myself
4.) 1995 Zellers – After Hours
5.) The Thymes – Seeds of Joy
6.) The Thymes – Lobotomy
7.) Papal Visit – We Can Work It Off
8.) Rich Aucoin – Meaning In Life
9.) FWLR & JELO – Packin Heat
10.) Elephant Skeletons – The Witching Hour
11.) Elephant Skeletons – All This Time
12.) hand-drawn – Pea Soup
13.) The Hypochondriacs – Two Bottles Of Whiskey
14.) The Hypochondriacs – Just Like Before