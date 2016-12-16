RFYL Episode – 2016RoundupEp49

Hey folks! It’s that time of year again! You know, the one where I play a bunch of great music. On this week’s episode, we revisit all the greatest stuff I’ve found over the past six years. Some new contenders bump some old ones off the list, but some old ones stay with their iron grip on my playlist. Don’t worry! We’ll have plenty more music for you on the 30th, but I’m taking next week off!

So this episode will play again!

That’s how good it was!

Also, Rogue One was awesome. Go see it.

Sorry for the lack of talking in today’s episode – just SO much music to get through and only a solitary hour to do it. Grab the podcast, give it a listen, and tell me who I should’ve played instead.

RunForYourLifeCHSR [at] gmail [dot] com !