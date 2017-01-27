RFYL Episode: AnOzThingEP04

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS
We return to another Friday full of great music! Napalmpom have a new album out soon (go pre-order it on Bandcamp), I discovered more great stuff from Dead Sara, and generally great Canadian music across the country shows up on this show. Plus, we get a surprise return of The Man Waiting For A Bus, now known as The Man Waiting For A Plane. Will he still be here next week? Tune in next time! (He probably won’t be.) (Spoilers.)
If you have requests for next week’s show, hit me up here or RunForYourLifeCHSR[at]gmail.com !
Playlist:
Public Animal – 20th Century Strategies
The Red Coats – Red-Light Revolver
Rockyard – Grindhouse
Dead Sara [Official] – This Changes Everything
Napalmpom – Stop The Presses / Watch It Burn
Dorothy – Wicked Ones
Sleep Machine – The Holy Ones
Beneath the Grid Music – A Brilliant Lie – The City, The Sound
Bloody Diamonds – Sugar And Spice
Tsunami Bomb – Marionette
Unleash The Archers – Tonight We Ride
TV On The Radio – Repetition
Careers In Science – All Our Birthdays