RFYL Episode: BetweenTheLinesEP07

We’ve escaped from Valentine’s Day to bring you a bunch of catchy tunes from my secret stash of fun tracks. Also, there’s plenty of albums on the rise, I say inane things, and probably tell you to pop by the Facebook page or email me at RunForYourLifeCHSR[at]gmail.com to make song requests.
You do know this is a request show, right?
But it’s okay; I have all the music you need. Check out the podcast!
Playlist:
The Joy Formidable – Passerby
Sleep Machine – Higher & Higher
JPNSGRLS – Bully For You
Kilmore – Younger Years
Public Animal – Fingerprint Stains
Napalmpom – Stop The Presses
Like A Motorcycle – Great Escape
Tsunami Bomb – Marionette
Fit For Rivals – Agent Orange
Diemonds – Over It
Beneath the Grid Music – Stitched Up Heart – Event Horizon
Kitchen Witch – Delusion
Gygax – World Breaker
Kill Matilda – Breed