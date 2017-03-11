RFYL Episode: GoneByeEP10



Capping off a bad hand dealt my way this week by playing some music meant to make everything better. Enjoy stuff from the depths of my music collection, or don’t. That’s on you, really.

I’ll get to the requests sent to me for this week’s episode for next week’s, and then some. If you have any you want to heap on the pile, fire them off to RunForYourLifeCHSR[at]gmail.com

Playlist:

Shawn Lee’s Ping Pong Orchestra – Kiss The Sky

SOIL&”PIMP”SESSIONS – Shout!!!

JPNSGRLS – Trojan Horse

The Cliks – Dirty King

Dorothy – Dark Nights

The Standstills – Orleans

Rockyard – The Chase

Napalmpom – Miss You Miss

Beneath the Grid Music – Anyone’s Guess – Akrasia

Tsunami Bomb – The Invasion From Within

“The Band” – Oblivion

The Pack AD – So What

The Creepshow – The Garden

Jungle – Busy Earnin’

First Aid Kit – My Silver Lining