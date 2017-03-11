Home » Current Shows » Music Shows » Run For Your Life! » RFYL Episode: GoneByeEP10

Run For Your Life! – the psychobilly rock show of zombie sharks
Capping off a bad hand dealt my way this week by playing some music meant to make everything better. Enjoy stuff from the depths of my music collection, or don’t. That’s on you, really.

I’ll get to the requests sent to me for this week’s episode for next week’s, and then some. If you have any you want to heap on the pile, fire them off to RunForYourLifeCHSR[at]gmail.com

Playlist:

Shawn Lee’s Ping Pong Orchestra – Kiss The Sky
SOIL&”PIMP”SESSIONS – Shout!!!
JPNSGRLS – Trojan Horse
The Cliks – Dirty King
Dorothy – Dark Nights
The Standstills – Orleans
Rockyard – The Chase
Napalmpom – Miss You Miss
Beneath the Grid MusicAnyone’s Guess – Akrasia
Tsunami Bomb – The Invasion From Within
“The Band” – Oblivion
The Pack AD – So What
The Creepshow – The Garden
Jungle – Busy Earnin’
First Aid Kit – My Silver Lining

