RFYL Episode – MadeFreshEP40

Out of left field, here comes a ton of new stuff! This week’s episode shows off a lot of great releases issued out just this year. We’re only twelve episodes away from completing another year as well – how insane is that?
Anyway, enjoy the singles brought to you by The Standstills, Sleep Machine and The Pack AD, as well as a sneak peak into the album “Badder Than Brooklyn” by Decatur, featured today as the double shot of the week!
If you have any requests, fire them off to RunForYourLifeCHSR [at] gmail [dot] com or pop on over to my Twitch channel Monday/Wednesday/Friday at 8 PM EST (look up Madheest ) and harass me a little. Just a little though!
Playlist:
Wild Woman – Sleep Machine
Dollhouse – The Pack AD
Bitter Jaded & Dumb – Bella Clava
The Impact – Rockyard
Beast In The East – The Standstills
New Kings – The Creepshow
Words – Sumo Cyco
Northern Lights – Orbital Express (Official)
Time Bender – Parasol Caravan
Internal War / Into The Night – Decatur Metal
Destroyer – Sasquatch
Apex – Unleash The Archers