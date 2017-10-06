RFYL Episode – MadeFreshEP40

Out of left field, here comes a ton of new stuff! This week’s episode shows off a lot of great releases issued out just this year. We’re only twelve episodes away from completing another year as well – how insane is that?

Anyway, enjoy the singles brought to you by The Standstills, Sleep Machine and The Pack AD, as well as a sneak peak into the album “Badder Than Brooklyn” by Decatur, featured today as the double shot of the week!

If you have any requests, fire them off to RunForYourLifeCHSR [at] gmail [dot] com or pop on over to my Twitch channel Monday/Wednesday/Friday at 8 PM EST (look up Madheest ) and harass me a little. Just a little though!

Playlist:

Wild Woman – Sleep Machine

Dollhouse – The Pack AD

Bitter Jaded & Dumb – Bella Clava

The Impact – Rockyard

Beast In The East – The Standstills

New Kings – The Creepshow

Words – Sumo Cyco

Northern Lights – Orbital Express (Official)

Time Bender – Parasol Caravan

Internal War / Into The Night – Decatur Metal

Destroyer – Sasquatch

Apex – Unleash The Archers