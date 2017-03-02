RFYL Episode: PastaBurningMusicEP08



More music about watching things burn! We revisit a bunch of bands to the show and otherwise I blather on and on in that similar style that all of you have grown to love. Or haven’t, who cares. A ton of music coming your way, a bunch of bands I love, and a bunch of new news on the brink of coming out… but not yet! Maybe you’ll have to tune into next week’s episode to find out.

But this one’s good too. Tell your friends!

Playlist:

Napalmpom – Watch It Burn

Public Animal – Dragging The Line

Lucys Crown – Coloured Rain

Lionsault – In The Wild

Rockyard – Zero In / Peru

Beneath the Grid Music – Fit For Rivals – Novocain

Shades of Sorrow – Soul Hyperdrive

Kill Matilda – Party Harder, Party Starter

Mokomokai – Heavy Metal Sky

Unleash The Archers – Frozen Steel

Howling Giant – Mothership

A Primitive Evolution – Becoming

Sleep Keepers – Are You In The Game