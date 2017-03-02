RFYL Episode: PastaBurningMusicEP08

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS
More music about watching things burn! We revisit a bunch of bands to the show and otherwise I blather on and on in that similar style that all of you have grown to love. Or haven’t, who cares. A ton of music coming your way, a bunch of bands I love, and a bunch of new news on the brink of coming out… but not yet! Maybe you’ll have to tune into next week’s episode to find out.
But this one’s good too. Tell your friends!
Send in your requests to RunForYourLifeCHSR[at]gmail.com
Playlist:
Napalmpom – Watch It Burn
Public Animal – Dragging The Line
Lucys Crown – Coloured Rain
Lionsault – In The Wild
Rockyard – Zero In / Peru
Beneath the Grid Music – Fit For Rivals – Novocain
Shades of Sorrow – Soul Hyperdrive
Kill Matilda – Party Harder, Party Starter
Mokomokai – Heavy Metal Sky
Unleash The Archers – Frozen Steel
Howling Giant – Mothership
A Primitive Evolution – Becoming
Sleep Keepers – Are You In The Game