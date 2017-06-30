RFYL Episode – RestraintEP26

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
It’s a LONG WEEKEND EPISODE! I managed to not get horribly drunk last night and bring my old co-host over, Mr. Hangover. So instead, it’s me, talking about music I love from both the past, and the present, and the future why not.
If you have any requests for next week’s show, hit me up at RunForYourLifeCHSR [at] gmail [dot] com or find me on the Facebooks, where I use the picture up above to distinguish myself.
Playlist:
Peace Of Mind – The JB Conspiracy
What Have You Done (For Rock N’ Roll Lately) – The Stogies
Drift – ?
The People Are Revolting – Freeze the Atlantic
Sea Sick – Grim Dylan
Elevator Coming Up – The Holy Snappers
Zero In – Rockyard
Just Can’t Get Enough – Sheer Mag
Snerfulnerpus – Supersonic Dragon Wagon
The Stalker – Diablo Strange
Save Your Life – Diemonds
Passenger – Sumo Cyco
Ten Thousand Against One – Unleash The Archers
Alone After All – ProleteR