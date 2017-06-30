RFYL Episode – RestraintEP26

It’s a LONG WEEKEND EPISODE! I managed to not get horribly drunk last night and bring my old co-host over, Mr. Hangover. So instead, it’s me, talking about music I love from both the past, and the present, and the future why not.

If you have any requests for next week’s show, hit me up at RunForYourLifeCHSR [at] gmail [dot] com or find me on the Facebooks, where I use the picture up above to distinguish myself.

Playlist:

Peace Of Mind – The JB Conspiracy

What Have You Done (For Rock N’ Roll Lately) – The Stogies

Drift – ?

The People Are Revolting – Freeze the Atlantic

Sea Sick – Grim Dylan

Elevator Coming Up – The Holy Snappers

Zero In – Rockyard

Just Can’t Get Enough – Sheer Mag

Snerfulnerpus – Supersonic Dragon Wagon

The Stalker – Diablo Strange

Save Your Life – Diemonds

Passenger – Sumo Cyco

Ten Thousand Against One – Unleash The Archers

Alone After All – ProleteR