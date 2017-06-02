RFYL Episode: SpaceMountainEP23

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Plenty of awesome stuff down the pipe today! Unleash the Archer’s album “Apex” launches, I found out about a show happening nearby that I’ve wanted to see for some time now, and otherwise? Well, I’m going to ruin my sobriety by enjoying my birthday right after I’m done typing this.
Everything’s coming up Milhouse!
Make a request for next week’s show by emailing me at RunForYourLifeCHSR [at] gmail [dot] com !
Playlist:
miesha & the spanks – Stranger / Motorin’
Sheer Mag – Just Can’t Get Enough
Ruby Bones – Chemical
Secondhand Habit – Tik Tok
Shawn Lee – Kiss The Sky
Napalmpom – Show Me What You Make
Electric Mountain – Space Rocket
HALF Gramme of SOMA – Mega Rollo Booster
Sandveiss – The Unspoken Speech
Parasol Caravan – Black Monolith
Unleash The Archers – The Outlander / Hail of the Tide / The Matriarch