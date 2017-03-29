The Crazy Train Episode #CVII

This episode dipped into new Metal from Coast to Coast! From Vancouver with my good bud’s ’88 Mile Trip’ over to Calgary with some brand new ‘Napalmpom’, OK I skipped the prairie provinces AND Ontario but the next province was Quebec with ‘Special Ops’ who will be coming to Fredericton in May. Also from Quebec I played the astounding ‘Chronicles of Israfel’, rumor has it, this is one ‘kid’ who wrote and recorded this album, if true, it’s absolutely flooring and even if it was a group of guys who wrote and recorded the album, it’s still bloody amazing! Last but not least is our own Atlantic provinces!

On the next Crazy Train more NEW material from a bunch of Maritime Metal and then some!

Here’s the play list for episode #107!:

Hour 1: Crazy Train-Ozzy| Anger’s Creeping – Special Ops| Scimitar – Tactus| Goddamned! – The Chronicles of Israfel| Cowboys In Hong Kong – 88 Mile Trip| Give – Broken Ohms| Watch It Burn – Napalmpom| Children of the Night – Behold The Conqueror| We Are Disaster – Chaos Theory | Into The Void – Nihilo Machina

Hour 2: Coma America – AMEN| 3 Nil – Slipknot| Ænema – TOOL| This Island Earth – Misfits| 2 Minutes To Midnight – Iron Maiden| Iron Clad – Ares Kingdom & Beat of Flame – Hellias| Time To Die – SATAN | Saint of the Lost Souls – House of Lords* NEW |Children of Stone – Evocation |Long Slow Goodbye – Queens of The Stone Age

UPCOMING SHOWS:

Saturday March 25th at the Panic Room with A Lucid Nightmare, Elevate The Virus , I Monolith & Adverse FX

154 Union St. 19+ BYoB $10 cover

——————————————————————

April 3 Unearth Live in Fredericton

Morbid Entertainment & Red Tentacle present:

Unearth with special guests: Fit For An Autopsy, Exalt, and Darkness Divided

Monday, April 3rd at The Capital Complex (Fredericton, NB – 19+)

Doors 9:00pm | Advance Tickets on sale now at:

https://etixnow.com/events/unearth/apr-3-2017/the-capital-complex |

$20.00/advance (+ service fee)

——————————————————————-



Thursday April 6th – Voltang/Dumpster Mummy/Piety

At the Capital 9:30PM 19+ Cover $7.

——————————————————————-

Saturday, April 8th at the Panic Room – Saint John NB’s ‘Rifium’ with The

Wasteland Zombies supporting Fredericton’s premier Iron Maiden Tribute ‘Run For

Your Lives’!

$10 cover 9pm 19+ BYoB!!

154 Union st. SJ

————————————————————————————————————————-

668 Charlotte St. – Scene: April 21, 2017; late morning. Your bloodshot eyes peel open and your cotton-dry mouth unleashes a foul-smelling yawn as you slowly dawn from your stoned stupor amid chip crumbs and value-menu burger wrappers. Then suddenly, you excitedly remember: is it Friday?! You’re god-damn RIGHT it’s Friday! And that means tonight, you’re gonna come do it all over again at our house.

The Grindhouse will rise from the ashes to be rocked to the ground! THE GREEN LUNG GRINDERS, MONTEITH, A LUCID NIGHTMARE, and more (Metallica covers, anyone?) will be in the house rockin’ live and talkin’ jive, with special guest DJ YUNG DJEDI tearin’ up the turntables! A minimum donation of $5 is sincerely appreciated, and merch is available for purchase or barter!

BYO booze/weed/whatever!

————————————————————————————————————————-

April 22nd at the Panic Room in SJ 154 Union Street – Punks for Paws SPCA Fundraiser concert with Admission: $10

KillDevils

The Viral

Neighbourhood Watch

Green Lung Grinders

Donations accepted

————————————————————————————————————————-

April 27th at the Capital – Punks for Paws Fredericton with- Admission: $10

KillDevils

The Viral

Neighbourhood Watch

Green Lung Grinders

Donations accepted

————————————————————————————————————————-

Saturday April 29th The Hollywood Star Room presents Saint John NB’s ‘Rifium’ with ‘Red Usruper’ & The Wasteland Zombies

$15 cover – 1560 Route 690 Ripples NB!

————————————————————————————————————————-

When you see a band that’s playing your festival in between a European tour and a gig at Wacken Open Air (the largest metal fest in the world)…….. Well that feels pretty darned cool!

Oh, what a party this is going to be….. Who’s got their tickets and who’s gonna’ snooze and lose on SUPER EARLY BIRDS?

www.maritimemetalfest.com



July 28th & 29th (into the 30th) Windsor Nova Scotia!

————————————————————————————————————————-

Maximum 110 Metal Radio show hosted by Stephen LeBanc – Sunday’s 9-Midnight on BME Radio http://bmeradiolive.myl2mr.com/ –

Kat’s Metal Litterbox Internet Radio Metal 24hrs / day! Best of Unsigned Canadian Metal! http://katsmetallitterbox.com/music-chat/

If you have a band, a band that has a show, a new album, a new single, know of a band I’m not playing, by all means be sure to email me! crazytrainchsr [at] gmail [dot] com! Do it TODAY!