Now is the perfect time to be collecting the Yakuza Series

With Yakuza 0 rapidly approaching to store shelves on January 24th, 201 7, and with the announcement of Yakuza Kiwami (remake of 1) and 6 song of life coming to the west. Now is the perfect time to start collecting the Yakuza series. Do you still have a PS3? right now might be a good time to dust it off to collect this series, with Yakuza 5 and 4 on the PlayStation store for a pretty fair price, with 5 being 39.99 CAD and 4 being only 19.99 CAD and going out and getting 3 somewhere. With 0 and the remake of 1 coming out you will have all of them except for 2 which is why I am sure will bring us a remake of number 2 as well. These games will last you at least 20 hours per game from, your story to all the side content you can do in the game; so these games are well worth it and would make for a great collection, because they are becoming somewhat of a rare piece to find in the stores, if you can find them you will notice they are increasing in price. Right now is the perfect time to start collecting the Yakuza series.

