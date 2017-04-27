Conference Call RFC: Music Awards & Honours

Conference Call is a weekly call-in program hosted live at 11am every Monday. You can participate live via phone, Twitter or Facebook, or join in after the show has aired by leaving a comment here, calling our voicemail line at (506) 453-4989 or emailing feedback [at] chsrfm [dot] ca . Responses after the show may be included in future shows.

NEW TIME: Starting May 1, Conference Call will be a 1/2 hour show, starting at 11am.

Coming up next: Music Awards and Honours. With the ECMAs just finishing, we’re starting to wonder: what is the actual value of awards and honours for musicians? Only a very few can be selected to be on the very top of the podium, but can the process every really take into account the real effort behind the production? How can you choose a winner — what criteria makes sense?