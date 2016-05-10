Python’s Paradise Ep. 30 – 2016-05-10: Deborah Shelton Interview Posted on 2016-05-22 by Python Posted in Python's Paradise 11 Comments Podcast: Play in new window | DownloadSubscribe: iTunes | Android | RSSInterview with the beautiful Deborah Shelton on her experiences filming Body Double among other things. Share this:TweetMoreShare on TumblrEmailPrintPocket Related
Thank you for the interview of this beautiful gorgeous girl. I loved hearing Debbie as I have followed her since seeing her winning Miss USA, the second consecutive Miss Virginia to win the title.I am a fellow Virginian and just couldn’t stop following her career as it spread out in TV commercials and movies. I still appreciate her calling me and talking to me. Then she sent me 12 autograph pictures of her with a little message on each. Being a fellow Virginian meant something to the both of us. I send her birthday cards and Christmas cards. The first card I sent her was to her home in Norfolk in Christmas 1970 when she was Miss USA. I did send her a message on Classmates but it said it wasn’t read. Now I understand why. I guess Eric will have more to do. There a few of us who keep in touch with each other. Again thanks a lot Python. Garland English
Thank you Garland for the kind words. Deborah Shelton was my 30th interview and a joy to do. Eric was most helpful in hooking us up. Later this year her interview will be uploaded onto my YouTube page. Just type in “Greg Gilbert Python’s Paradise” and there should be an update every week. Thanks again!
Hello Garland. My interview with Deborah Shelton is now re-located on my YouTube channel. Enjoy!
Howdy, Greg..Gary in Chicago here..also known as “Garor” on the Derortah Shelton Site….I heavily co-sign on Garland’s THX for your efforts and a great interview. Yes, there are several of us (affectionitly known as the “DS 5”) that have been keeping “the light in the window” for The Girl for some years now. So your radio reach out was a refreshing new “beacon in the galaxy” to keep her name and memory alive…for a while longer anyway.
And your format reminds me of “the Subterannean Circus” back in the day here in ChiTown (WAAAY back in the day…before your time, me thinks). Anyway: same concept…interviews with “name” musicians of that time, but with a bit more “psychedelic” flare to it….FAR OUT, MAN !!! But, wouldn’t work these days..they’d pull you off the air in a straight jacket…Aaaaah, the Glory Days!
Just stick with your course as is, son…straight forward…down to earth…and comprehensive: you didn’t miss a thing….my compliments.
“PRIMO”, Python !!!!!!
P.S. that’s GATOR….not Garror (that’ll teach me to proof read once in a while)
My interview with Deborah Shelton is now uploaded and re-located onto my YouTube channel. Enjoy!
P.S.S Greg…we have a VHS copy of “Bloodtide”…are you interested? (per your comments during interview)
Advance warning: the movie is mostly “bad”. But,,,Deb sings during the closing credits…not bad.
Hello Gator. I am psyched at the level of attention my interview with Deborah Shelton has generated. She was great to chat with and I appreciate Eric hooking us up. As for “Bloodtide” I do not own a VHS recorder and haven’t for a very long time.
Deborah’s interview will eventually be uploaded on my YouTube channel. Check out the interviews that are currently uploaded. Thanks!
Python
Too bad, Mr. P…no VHS, eh? How uncivilized of you :-)…oh well, we’ll think of something…you REALLY gotta see this..especially if you’re a fan of MST 3000..I can understand why Miss D couldn’t remember much about it..must be psychological…doesn’t WANT to remember it…truly a bad film…and most un-nerving, considering the “names” in the cast…and…there IS a “monster” at the end: right out of Toys R US.
Thx for your reply…we’ll keep listening (and good luck with that “pie in the face” charity…is there somewhere we can just send a simple contribution?)
The pie in the face charity is called Doubtfire Face for suicide & depression, which began after the untimely passing of comic Robin Williams. I wanted to get the industry involved because that is what people generally want to see. You basically film yourself taking a pie in the face for suicide and depression awareness and nominate “3” people. As far as donations go, I recommend donating to The American or Canadian Foundation of Suicide Prevention. I am looking forward to seeing Deborah Shelton do her video. I have been in touch with her since the interview and she is totally up for it!
Then, stay with it, son…sometimes, it’s like pulling teeth to get her to get something done…sometimes…but good for you! And, we’ll look up address for Canadian Foundation and send a stipend along, with a cover note, crediting our “awareness” to the Mighty Python……………keep looking Up!!! ttt