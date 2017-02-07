Readful Things: “Gone Girl” by Gillian Flynn

In this edition of Re adful Things, Erin, Nadine, and Lisa discuss Gillian Flynn‘s #1 New York Times Bestseller “Gone Girl” and some of the themes surrounding the story like public image vs. private life, lies, and whether this novel made us re-examine our own relationships. Do you ever really know someone?

Warning: This episode contains major spoiler alerts.

Tune in Sunday, February 12, 2017 6pm AST, and look for the podcasted episode after.

If you’d like to join in on the fun, check out Readful Things on Facebook or email Erin at recruiting[at]chsrfm.ca

February’s novel is “Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch” by Terry Pratchett, Neil Gaiman, and we’ll be meeting early March 2017 for discussion.