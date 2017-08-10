Fuzztone Mania Episode 20

Hello all hope you all had a great weekend and are having a good week so far. we heard some great tune by some great bands on this show her are just a few bands we listen to. The 4 horse men ,Lynch Mob,Warrant,Ozzy Osborn ,Megadeath and more…

Play List for 04/08/17

1. Ted Nugent -free for all

2. Scorpions – Tease me Please me

3. Nazareth – This flight tonight

4. Ozzy Osborn – Deamon alchole

5. The 4 horse men -Rockin is ma buisness

6. Heart – Perfect Strangers

7. Motorhead – Killed by death

8. Dio – Stand up and shout

9. Aprilwine – Just like that

10. Skid Row – Peace of me

11. Rainbow – since you been gone

12. Jeff Healy – Can you see the light

13. Blackfoot -Higway song

14. The Guess who – Bus rider

15. Lynch Mob – Wicked sensation

16. Warrant -Uncle tom cabin

17. Rush – fly bye night \in the mood

18. Pink floyd – One of these days

19. Led zepplin – Trappled under foot

20. Triump – Rocky mountain way

21. Zz top – La grange

22. Ozzy Osborn – Crazy babies

23. Lee Aaron – Tom boy

24. Led zepplin -Stairway to heaven

25. Megadeath – Peace sells

26 . Steppenwolf – Skulldugery