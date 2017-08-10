Fuzztone Mania Episode 20

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Hello all hope you all had a great weekend and are having a good week so far. we heard some great tune by some great bands on this show her are just a few bands we listen to. The 4 horse men ,Lynch Mob,Warrant,Ozzy Osborn ,Megadeath and more…
Play List for 04/08/17
1. Ted Nugent -free for all
2. Scorpions – Tease me Please me
3. Nazareth – This flight tonight
4. Ozzy Osborn – Deamon alchole
5. The 4 horse men -Rockin is ma buisness
6. Heart – Perfect Strangers
7. Motorhead – Killed by death
8. Dio – Stand up and shout
9. Aprilwine – Just like that
10. Skid Row – Peace of me
11. Rainbow – since you been gone
12. Jeff Healy – Can you see the light
13. Blackfoot -Higway song
14. The Guess who – Bus rider
15. Lynch Mob – Wicked sensation
16. Warrant -Uncle tom cabin
17. Rush – fly bye night \in the mood
18. Pink floyd – One of these days
19. Led zepplin – Trappled under foot
20. Triump – Rocky mountain way
21. Zz top – La grange
22. Ozzy Osborn – Crazy babies
23. Lee Aaron – Tom boy
24. Led zepplin -Stairway to heaven
25. Megadeath – Peace sells
26 . Steppenwolf – Skulldugery