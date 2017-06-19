The Lunchbox Interview: Brittany & Jacqueline (UNB Summer Music Camps)

It is vital to allow as many people as possible to experience the possibility of artistic expression in as many media as possible. Not all children will pursue it, but all of them will appreciate it more.

My guests today are two of the assistant organizers of the 2017 UNB Summer Music camps, Brittany and Jacqueline. This year, UNB is offering 2 half-day camps and 3 full-day music camps, including the new songwriter’s camp. We chat about each of the programs on offer this year, and talk about the fun and learning to be had this summer!

You have until July 1 to register your child in the camp. Camps start after July 10.