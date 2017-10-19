The Lunchbox Interview: Caveboy

There is nothing more joyous than people having fun sharing their music.

My guests today are the delightful band, Caveboy. Isabelle, Lana and Michelle brought their instruments into the studio to perform a new acoustic version of their new single, Raconteur. We chatted about their trip to Ireland to record tracks for the new album, their enthusiasm for music, and how their parents’ great taste in music feeds into their music.

You’ll hear In The Grottos and Home Is Where from their debut self-titled EP, as well as the acoustic version of the new single, Raconteur.

Caveboy played in Fredericton and are on the road to Charlottetown. A new single from the album drops next week, with the full album expected early next year.