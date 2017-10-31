The Lunchbox Interview: Joe, Brett & Conner (Theatre UNB’s “Criminals In Love”)

The text of a play contains a lot of material to interpret, highlight, focus and transform before it goes on stage; that’s probably why they call it a production.

My guests today are three of the people responsible for the upcoming Theatre UNB production of George F. Walker’s Criminals In Love. Joe is taking his turn as the Director, after having acted in the previous George F. Walker production as the lead character. Brett joins the play as the actor playing the lead character’s father. Conner will be seen pressing buttons in the dark as the Technical Director. They join me to talk about how this play has come together, and what it’s like for each of them to contribute to the collective creation.

Criminals In Love shows at UNB’s Memorial Hall from November 1 to November 4, 7:30pm nightly. Tickets are $14 for regular tickets, $10 for seniors/the underwaged or $8 for students.