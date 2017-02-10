The Lunchbox Interview: Matthew Maclean (UNB Peer Support Centre)

Just as in science, no one need truly be alone to make progress in life; instead, we rely on the steady shoulders of loved ones, friends and our peers.

My guest today is Matt MacLean, the UNB Mental Health Strategist. UNB is launching a new Peer Support Centre to help students deal with a variety of issues surrounding mental health by talking to people just like them — their peers. Matt stops by to talk about how the program came to be, the overwhelming amount of enthusiastic support he’s seen for the project, and how students can drop in to get help through the hard times when they need it.

The UNB Peer Support Centre will operate in the Student Union Building room 103 (on the main floor, beside the atrium). It is open Monday through Wednesday from 4:30pm to 6:30pm, and on Thursdays from noon until 2pm, starting Monday, February 13. Find them on Facebook for more details.