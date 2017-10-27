The Lunchbox Interview: Stage Manager Melissa (Theatre UNB’s “Criminals In Love”)

The stage, the lights, the set, the actors: we can be mistaken and think that everything we see at a play is all that there is, but there’s much more going on behind the scenes…

My guest today is Melissa, the stage manager in the upcoming Theatre UNB production of George F. Walker’s Criminals In Love. Melissa is working on her last production as a student with Theatre UNB, a situation filled with excitement and some sadness. We talk about working furiously behind the scenes to build the movements, set and structure which carries the play to the audience.

Criminals In Love shows at UNB’s Memorial Hall from November 1 to November 4, 7:30pm nightly. Tickets are $14 for regular tickets, $10 for seniors/the underwaged or $8 for students.