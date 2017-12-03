Rosie’s Juke Joint Aired 03/12/17

Playlist:

The Downtown Blues Band Soul Man

Terry Whalen Blues Gets In Your Blood

John Richard All the Proof I Need

Second Line Parade Ways Around You

Downchild Into the Fire

Dawn Tyler Watson Can’t Nobody

Steve Kozak Stranger In My Hometown

Matt Patershuk Music Sometimes You’ve Got to do Bad to do Good

Matt Patershuk Hot Knuckle Blues

Matt Patershuk Gypsy

Fred Eaglesmith Old Machine

The Small Glories Had I Paid

Bruce Cockburn False River

Durham County Poets Bowl Full of Lazy

Scott Cook Kitchen Dance Party