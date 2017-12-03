Rosie’s Juke Joint Aired 03/12/17

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Playlist:
The Downtown Blues Band Soul Man
Terry Whalen Blues Gets In Your Blood
John Richard All the Proof I Need
Second Line Parade Ways Around You
Downchild Into the Fire
Dawn Tyler Watson Can’t Nobody
Steve Kozak Stranger In My Hometown
Matt Patershuk Music Sometimes You’ve Got to do Bad to do Good
Matt Patershuk Hot Knuckle Blues
Matt Patershuk Gypsy
Fred Eaglesmith Old Machine
The Small Glories Had I Paid
Bruce Cockburn False River
Durham County Poets Bowl Full of Lazy
Scott Cook Kitchen Dance Party