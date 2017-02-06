Fuzztone mania episode 1

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
On this Episode We Heard from great bands like Heart ,Ozark Mountain Dare devils,Rolling stones,Triumph Alice cooper and more … We hear back in history on Feb 3rd . That all for this week fokes don’t for get to tune in on Fridays from 6pm to 8pm for the best in classic music.
Fuzztone Mania For Feb/3/17
1.Pink Floyd – One of these days
2.Doors -Roadhouse Blues
3.Lenard Skynard -The Breeze
4. Rolling Stones- Beast of burden
5.Streetheart-Who turn is it tonight
6.Blue Murder-Blue Murder
7.Black foot – Train Train
8.Max Webster -Battle Scar
9.Kansas- carry onward son
10.Bad Company – Rock steady
11.Rush- Presto
12.Joe Walsh -Life’s been Good
13. Ted Nugent -Wango Tango
14.April Wine – Cat’s Claw
15.Deep Purple – Soldier of Fortune
16.Ozark mountain Daredevils -Jackie Blue
17.Triumph -Rock n roll Machine
18.Black Sabbath- War Pigs
19. Sweet – Love is like
20.Heart Crazy on you
21.Alice cooper- Million Doller baby’s