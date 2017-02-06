Fuzztone mania episode 1

On this Episode We Heard from great bands like Heart ,Ozark Mountain Dare devils,Rolling stones,Triumph Alice cooper and more … We hear back in history on Feb 3rd . That all for this week fokes don’t for get to tune in on Fridays from 6pm to 8pm for the best in classic music.

Fuzztone Mania For Feb/3/17

1.Pink Floyd – One of these days

2.Doors -Roadhouse Blues

3.Lenard Skynard -The Breeze

4. Rolling Stones- Beast of burden

5.Streetheart-Who turn is it tonight

6.Blue Murder-Blue Murder

7.Black foot – Train Train

8.Max Webster -Battle Scar

9.Kansas- carry onward son

10.Bad Company – Rock steady

11.Rush- Presto

12.Joe Walsh -Life’s been Good

13. Ted Nugent -Wango Tango

14.April Wine – Cat’s Claw

15.Deep Purple – Soldier of Fortune

16.Ozark mountain Daredevils -Jackie Blue

17.Triumph -Rock n roll Machine

18.Black Sabbath- War Pigs

19. Sweet – Love is like

20.Heart Crazy on you

21.Alice cooper- Million Doller baby’s