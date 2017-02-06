The Lunchbox Interview: Nadia Francavilla (“Anthèmes 2”)

We are interfacing our art with machines more and more these days; then again, we didn’t have the machines to merge with before. Still, at the heart of music is a heart: a person.

My guest today is Nadia Francavilla, Musician-in-Residence at UNB. Nadia’s performances have often included experimental, alternative and very creative modern pieces, and the upcoming concert Anthèmes 2 centres on the composition of that name created by Pierre Boulez which is played between violinist and audio engineer. She joins me to talk about this upcoming concert centered around this unique duo of roles, as well as the other pieces matched with it.

Anthèmes 2 will be performed at 7:30pm on February 11 at Memorial Hall on UNB campus.

