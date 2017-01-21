Home » Current Shows » Music Shows » Anything Goes » Anything Goes 2017-01-21

Anything Goes 2017-01-21

Track Listing: Anything Goes with Bondo – there is so much great new music out there

1.) Sarah Beatty – Dig Before You Sow

2.) Wild Rivers – Already Gone

3.) Sebastian Owl – Southside of the Sun

4.) Familiar Wild – Embers

5.) Ginger Ale & The Monowhales – Name For Myself

6.) Parallels – The Kids Will Save Detroit

7.) Running Violet – Take Me

8.) Heat – Cold Hard Morning Light

9.) Of Gentlemen & Cowards – Cold Love

10.) La Conversion Des Sauvages – Vieil Ivoire

11.) La Conversion Des Sauvages – Jappe Le Chien

12.) A. Trozzo & The Electric Few – Clincher

13.) Telecomo – Around

14.) The Maras – Muddy Susan

 

