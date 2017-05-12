Home » Current Shows » Music Shows » Anything Goes » Anything Goes 2017-05-12

Anything Goes 2017-05-12

Track Listing: Anything Goes with Bondo – there is so much great new music out there

1.) Sarah Jane Scouten – Bang Bang

2.) Steph Cameron – You Ought To Know By Now

3.) Streetlight Special – Daybreaks

4.) Couleur Dessin – Find Me Easily

5.) Kristin Witko – Fall Out

6.) Andrew McPherson – I’ve Lost My Mind

7.) Not You – Twofour

8.) Frank Love – People Without Anything To Say

9.) Frank Love – In Debt

10.) Hollerado – Born Yesterday

11.) Low Cut Connie – Dirty Water

12.) Fake Billy & the False Prophets – Hey Hey

13.) The Damn Truth – Devilish Folk

14.) Woodhawk – The High Priest

15.) Hero’s Last Rite – Devilfinger

 

