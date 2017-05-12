Anything Goes 2017-05-12

Track Listing:
1.) Sarah Jane Scouten – Bang Bang
2.) Steph Cameron – You Ought To Know By Now
3.) Streetlight Special – Daybreaks
4.) Couleur Dessin – Find Me Easily
5.) Kristin Witko – Fall Out
6.) Andrew McPherson – I’ve Lost My Mind
7.) Not You – Twofour
8.) Frank Love – People Without Anything To Say
9.) Frank Love – In Debt
10.) Hollerado – Born Yesterday
11.) Low Cut Connie – Dirty Water
12.) Fake Billy & the False Prophets – Hey Hey
13.) The Damn Truth – Devilish Folk
14.) Woodhawk – The High Priest
15.) Hero’s Last Rite – Devilfinger