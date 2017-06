June 23, 2017 – On the heels of Shaun LB‘s sneak peek performance of his new upcoming album June 20th at The Capitol Theatre in Moncton, NB; Shaun chatted with Bondo via phone to talk about the new album Dawn, working with John Mullane, and when we’ll see him on the road again.

