RFYL Episode: StreamOfConsciousnessEP25

We are back from the random hiatus caused by real life! Don’t worry, escape into this land of misinformation and self-entitlement by enjoying music for free by opening up those ear holes and accepting the word of song into your life!

That came off way more preachy than funny, but I’m going to allow it because I refuse to apologize for anything.

Solid tracks from the darkest, deepest depths of my archive. Or, maybe I just decided to put all of my music on one giant playlist, hit shuffle, and pull a bunch of tracks out to play this week.

Don’t judge! After seven years, I have a massive collection now. Enjoy!

Playlist:

Young Rival – Got What You Need

Freeze the Atlantic – Welcome Back To Nibelheim

The Holy Snappers – Straight To Hell / Ain’t Got A Dollar

The Pack AD – Los Angeles

Lionsault – Reckless

Rockyard – Don’t Come Back

Hot Wires – Howling

Napalmpom – What Do You Want Me To Say

Grim Dylan – Sea Sick

The Creepshow – Sinners And Saints

Fit For Rivals – Agent Orange

Arcane Saints – Juniper

Vulture Kult – Cyanide Hand Grenades

Bellusira – Cachango

Thera – With Frozen Lungs