RFYL Episode: StreamOfConsciousnessEP25

We are back from the random hiatus caused by real life! Don’t worry, escape into this land of misinformation and self-entitlement by enjoying music for free by opening up those ear holes and accepting the word of song into your life!
That came off way more preachy than funny, but I’m going to allow it because I refuse to apologize for anything.
Solid tracks from the darkest, deepest depths of my archive. Or, maybe I just decided to put all of my music on one giant playlist, hit shuffle, and pull a bunch of tracks out to play this week.
Don’t judge! After seven years, I have a massive collection now. Enjoy!
Playlist:
Young Rival – Got What You Need
Freeze the Atlantic – Welcome Back To Nibelheim
The Holy Snappers – Straight To Hell / Ain’t Got A Dollar
The Pack AD – Los Angeles
Lionsault – Reckless
Rockyard – Don’t Come Back
Hot Wires – Howling
Napalmpom – What Do You Want Me To Say
Grim Dylan – Sea Sick
The Creepshow – Sinners And Saints
Fit For Rivals – Agent Orange
Arcane Saints – Juniper
Vulture Kult – Cyanide Hand Grenades
Bellusira – Cachango
Thera – With Frozen Lungs