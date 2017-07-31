Fuzztone Mania Epasode 19

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Hello and here is last week podcast of last friday’s show .We hear from some great bands here just a few that we listen to.Black Sabbath,Free,Blackfoot, Peter Frampton, Angel,James Gang and more .
Play List for 27/07/17
1.Black sabbath -Sabbra cadabra
2. Pink floyd -Astronomy Domine
3. Steppenwolf -Ball chrusher
4. Free -Mr big
5.Blackfoot – Rattelsnake rock n roll
6. Prisum – night to remeber
7. Deep purple -Child in time
8.Areosmith -round and round
9. Heart -Littel queen
10. Ironmaiden – Caught somewere in time
11. Led zepplin -Kashmir
12. Triump -Magic power
13. Black sabbath -Zero the hero
14. Peter Frampton – Do you feel like we do
15. Killer dwarfs – Keep that spirt alive
16. Rainbow – Man on the silver mountain
18. Scorpions – Blackout
19. The Guess Who – Americaian woman
20. Angel – Sunday morning
21. Eagels -All ready gone
22. Lee Aaron -Shake ot up
23. James Gang – Fun 48