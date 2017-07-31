Fuzztone Mania Epasode 19

Hello and here is last week podcast of last friday’s show .We hear from some great bands here just a few that we listen to.Black Sabbath,Free,Blackfoot, Peter Frampton, Angel,James Gang and more .

Play List for 27/07/17

1.Black sabbath -Sabbra cadabra

2. Pink floyd -Astronomy Domine

3. Steppenwolf -Ball chrusher

4. Free -Mr big

5.Blackfoot – Rattelsnake rock n roll

6. Prisum – night to remeber

7. Deep purple -Child in time

8.Areosmith -round and round

9. Heart -Littel queen

10. Ironmaiden – Caught somewere in time

11. Led zepplin -Kashmir

12. Triump -Magic power

13. Black sabbath -Zero the hero

14. Peter Frampton – Do you feel like we do

15. Killer dwarfs – Keep that spirt alive

16. Rainbow – Man on the silver mountain

18. Scorpions – Blackout

19. The Guess Who – Americaian woman

20. Angel – Sunday morning

21. Eagels -All ready gone

22. Lee Aaron -Shake ot up

23. James Gang – Fun 48