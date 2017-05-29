Fuzztone Mania Episode 11

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS
Hello another week is upon us and here last Fridays Episode of fuzztone mania we hear from great bands like Led zipplin , max webster . Triumph deep purple and more……….
Play list for 05/26/17
1. Led zepplin -when the levve brakes
2. Cheep trick -looking out for #1
3.Prisum -starship superstar
4.Badfinger- constitution
5.Jimi Hrndrix-foxy lady
6.Deep purple -69
7.Max webster- let your man fly
8.rare earth -Tobacco road
9. Doucette – mam let him play
10. Krokus – long stick goes boom
11. Headeast – don’t let them sleep in the morning
12 . Black sabbath -am i going insaine
13. April wine -tell me why
14. The who – my generation
15. 38 special -chaine lighting
16. Pink floyd – another brick in the wall part 2
17. Dave willcox – our town
18. Grand funk railroad -paranoid
19. Deep purple – black night
20. Triump -when yhe lights go down
21. Ram jam -gone wild
22.Max webster – a million vacation
23. Led zepplin – Immagrant song
24. The eagels – inthe city
25. Lee Aaron -barley holding on
26.Ram jam -right on the money
27. Deep purple – almost human
28. John fogerty – old man down the road