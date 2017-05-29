Fuzztone Mania Episode 11

Hello another week is upon us and here last Fridays Episode of fuzztone mania we hear from great bands like Led zipplin , max webster . Triumph deep purple and more……….

Play list for 05/26/17

1. Led zepplin -when the levve brakes

2. Cheep trick -looking out for #1

3.Prisum -starship superstar

4.Badfinger- constitution

5.Jimi Hrndrix-foxy lady

6.Deep purple -69

7.Max webster- let your man fly

8.rare earth -Tobacco road

9. Doucette – mam let him play

10. Krokus – long stick goes boom

11. Headeast – don’t let them sleep in the morning

12 . Black sabbath -am i going insaine

13. April wine -tell me why

14. The who – my generation

15. 38 special -chaine lighting

16. Pink floyd – another brick in the wall part 2

17. Dave willcox – our town

18. Grand funk railroad -paranoid

19. Deep purple – black night

20. Triump -when yhe lights go down

21. Ram jam -gone wild

22.Max webster – a million vacation

23. Led zepplin – Immagrant song

24. The eagels – inthe city

25. Lee Aaron -barley holding on

26.Ram jam -right on the money

27. Deep purple – almost human

28. John fogerty – old man down the road