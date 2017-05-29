The Lunchbox Interview: Inland Island

Music can be deliberate or accidental; some of the best kinds are both.

My guests today are Avalon, Jyotsana and Ellen of Inland Island out of Montreal. The trio produce a flavour of whimsical pop music that is both nostalgic and present in the moment. We talked about the band’s origins, the creation of the three videos out so far, and where the music takes you.

Inland Island are currently on tour of the Maritimes, set to appear along with Ski Team and Tooth & Fang at Read’s Newstand and Café on Monday, May 29 at 8:30pm. Find Inland Island on Facebook and Bandcamp.