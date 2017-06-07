Fuzztone Mania Episode 12

Hi on last Friday episode.We hear from some Great bands and hear just a few we listen to….Fog hat, Moxy,Rush , Streetheart and more ……

Play List for 02\06\17

1.Grand funk – We’er a american band

2. Bad finger – Crocadillo

3. Thunder mug – Africa

4.Deep Purple Expostion\ We can work it out

5.Led Zepplin – House of the holly

6.Streetheart – Under my thumb

7.Greatfull Dead -New Speedway Boggie

8.Black Sabbath- Zero the hero

9. Lynard Skynard- Free Bird

10. April wine- 21st Century schizoid man

11. Ram Jam – Gone Wild

12. Blackfoot – Summer Days

13. Queen city Kids – Rock n Roll Junkie

14. Scorpions – The Zoo

15. Foghat – Slowride

16. Five Man Electrical Band -Absolutely Right

17. America – Horse with no name

18.Teaze Gonna have a good time

19 . Prism – Young n Ressless

20. Canned Heat – On the road again

21. Mountian – Slow Ride

22. moxy- Time to move on

23.Blue oyster cult- R U Ready 2 Rock

24. Rush – Working ma