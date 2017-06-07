Fuzztone Mania Episode 12

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Hi on last Friday episode.We hear from some Great bands and hear just a few we listen to….Fog hat, Moxy,Rush , Streetheart and more ……
Play List for 02\06\17
1.Grand funk – We’er a american band
2. Bad finger – Crocadillo
3. Thunder mug – Africa
4.Deep Purple Expostion\ We can work it out
5.Led Zepplin – House of the holly
6.Streetheart – Under my thumb
7.Greatfull Dead -New Speedway Boggie
8.Black Sabbath- Zero the hero
9. Lynard Skynard- Free Bird
10. April wine- 21st Century schizoid man
11. Ram Jam – Gone Wild
12. Blackfoot – Summer Days
13. Queen city Kids – Rock n Roll Junkie
14. Scorpions – The Zoo
15. Foghat – Slowride
16. Five Man Electrical Band -Absolutely Right
17. America – Horse with no name
18.Teaze Gonna have a good time
19 . Prism – Young n Ressless
20. Canned Heat – On the road again
21. Mountian – Slow Ride
22. moxy- Time to move on
23.Blue oyster cult- R U Ready 2 Rock
24. Rush – Working ma