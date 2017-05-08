Homemade Jams 2017-05-08

Track Listing:
1.) Alert The Medic – The Weatherman Pt.2
2.) Not You – Soup
3.) Not You – TwoFour
4.) Clouds Become Oceans – Mistress
5.) Property// – Throwing Bones
6.) Jessica Rhaye – Sun Will Shine For You
7.) Steph Cameron – Daybreak Over Jackson Street (Winlaw, BC)
8.) Heat and Lights – A Part You Can’t Play
9.) Tyler Hache – Flashing Lights
10.) Grand Theft Bus – Gold Mine
11.) Lead Mule – All The Time
12.) Incredible Woman – Hammer of the Ghoul
13.) Incredible Woman – Loose Rubble
14.) The Motorleague – Litany for the Completely Forgettable