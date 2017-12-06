Homemade Jams 2017-12-06

Track Listing:

1. ) The Stogies – For The Second Time

2.) The Stogies – What Have You Done? (For Rock n’ Roll Lately)

3.) The Stogies – Let It Bleed, Let It Play

4.) Alert The Medic – Music in the Background

5.) Crossed Wires – You’re Standing On My Neck

6.) Mo Kenney – On The Roof

7.) Waterfront Fire – What Went Wrong

8.) Electric Spoonful – Stare At The Moon

9.) David Myles – Night & Day

10.) David Myles – Everybody Knows

11.) Ian Sherwood – Don’t Want To Leave

12.) David R. Elliott – Wish In One Hand

13.) Adyn Townes – Sad Songs

14.) City Natives – 8AM (ft. KID)

15.) Trophy Wife – Rows