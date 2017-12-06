Homemade Jams 2017-12-06

Track Listing:
1. ) The Stogies – For The Second Time
2.) The Stogies – What Have You Done? (For Rock n’ Roll Lately)
3.) The Stogies – Let It Bleed, Let It Play
4.) Alert The Medic – Music in the Background
5.) Crossed Wires – You’re Standing On My Neck
6.) Mo Kenney – On The Roof
7.) Waterfront Fire – What Went Wrong
8.) Electric Spoonful – Stare At The Moon
9.) David Myles – Night & Day
10.) David Myles – Everybody Knows
11.) Ian Sherwood – Don’t Want To Leave
12.) David R. Elliott – Wish In One Hand
13.) Adyn Townes – Sad Songs
14.) City Natives – 8AM (ft. KID)
15.) Trophy Wife – Rows