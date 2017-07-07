RFYL Episode – FlagpoleEP27

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS
I’m still doing these? I am! Look, it’s a new episode of Run For Your Life as we boldly blunder into July, bringing new music and unearthing the solid gold audio from years gone by. I keep saying “We” when it’s just me here now, and it’s kind of weird that I keep doing that, right? Maybe it just sounds more professional.
Anyway, new stuff! Check it out. I try not to drag on too long in the podcast simply because there’s too much good music going on and I’m half-watching an AMA with Oobliette from Tsunami Bomb because I’m a fanboy. But seriously, I love this music.
Playlist:
Peace Of Mind – The JB Conspiracy
Everything You Break – Crystal Ignite
Happenstance – The Stogies
Fear Of Missing Out – Double Fuzz
Quicksand – The Holy Snappers
Mene – Brand New
Obligation – Tsunami Bomb
After Midnight – Dorothy
Cynnu Tan – The Joy Formidable
Chain Lightning – Gygax
Feather Beader – Långfinger
More Than You’ll Ever Be – Sasquatch
Destroyer – Sasquatch
Creep – Postmodern Jukebox