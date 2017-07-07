RFYL Episode – FlagpoleEP27

I’m still doing these? I am! Look, it’s a new episode of Run For Your Life as we boldly blunder into July, bringing new music and unearthing the solid gold audio from years gone by. I keep saying “We” when it’s just me here now, and it’s kind of weird that I keep doing that, right? Maybe it just sounds more professional.

Anyway, new stuff! Check it out. I try not to drag on too long in the podcast simply because there’s too much good music going on and I’m half-watching an AMA with Oobliette from Tsunami Bomb because I’m a fanboy. But seriously, I love this music.