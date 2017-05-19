RFYL Episode: KeepingItFreshEP21

After a week full of … let’s be polite and say “Life”, I found a way (Jurassic Park reference) to get the podcast up on time. So enjoy the small victories! We have a bunch of tracks coming out to you from the wonderful world of 2017, with some new releases being out as early as today. So check out this episode, find some music to enjoy, and if you think I missed something.. hit me up at RunForYourLifeCHSR [at] gmail [dot] com !

RIP Chris Cornell

Playlist:

Ruby Bones – No Fun

Napalmpom – Ghost Bike

Freeze the Atlantic – Annotate My Fate

Forget and Forgive – Unfair

Ayreon – Everybody Dies

Sleep Keepers – Roar

HALF Gramme of SOMA – Groove Is Black

Kitchen Witch – Don’t Waste Your Time

Orbital Express (Official) – Northern Lights

Sumo Cyco – Building Castles

Parasol Caravan – Time Bender

Audioslave – I Am The Highway