RFYL Episode: KeepingItFreshEP21

After a week full of … let’s be polite and say “Life”, I found a way (Jurassic Park reference) to get the podcast up on time. So enjoy the small victories! We have a bunch of tracks coming out to you from the wonderful world of 2017, with some new releases being out as early as today. So check out this episode, find some music to enjoy, and if you think I missed something.. hit me up at RunForYourLifeCHSR [at] gmail [dot] com !
RIP Chris Cornell
Playlist:
Ruby Bones – No Fun
Napalmpom – Ghost Bike
Freeze the Atlantic – Annotate My Fate
Forget and Forgive – Unfair
Ayreon – Everybody Dies
Sleep Keepers – Roar
HALF Gramme of SOMA – Groove Is Black
Kitchen Witch – Don’t Waste Your Time
Orbital Express (Official) – Northern Lights
Sumo Cyco – Building Castles
Parasol Caravan – Time Bender
Audioslave – I Am The Highway