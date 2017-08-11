RFYL Episode: NoMeaningEP32

Another episode flies off the handle and brings you all the sizzling tracks before the summer fizzles out! What the hell did I just write?

Anyway, there’s a lot of great tracks coming from both my rediscovered archive AND from the 2017 releases earlier this year. It’s hard to believe we’re at the later half of the year already, but there you have it. I request some requests from you folks! What are you listening to these days? Other than my music, of course. Fire it off to me online here, RunForYourLifeCHSR [at] gmail [dot] com or tweet at me as RFYLMatt! Do it!

Playlist:

Down To The Bottom – Dorothy

Got What You Need – Young Rival

Miss-Taker – Double Fuzz

Trojan Horse – JPNSGRLS

Freak Machine – Fit For Rivals

Out The Door – The Holy Snappers

Gunnar Hansen – Freeze the Atlantic

Delusion – Kitchen Witch

Down On The Road – Electric Mountain

Rally – Sumo Cyco

Cleanse The Bloodlines / Call Me Immortal – Unleash The Archers

Black Sunshine – White Zombie