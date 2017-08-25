RFYL Episode: PerficalEP34

It’s another crazy episode where I slowly turn into a gibbering mess by the end of a single hour. That’s just what my life is like now, every single day. Enough about me, though; We have plenty of music to get to! The Creepshow have a new album about to crash out onto the shelves, my archives demand to be played, and I bring you some music news about some of my favourite bands to play.

That’s really it! Another show under my belt and we’re slowly approaching fall! Have any releases that you think I’m not aware of? Email me at RunForYourLifeCHSR [at] gmail [dot] com and we’ll see if they make the cut!

Playlist:

Rosemary’s Garden – Secondhand Habit

Send Him Out – The Holy Snappers

Kiss The Sky – Shawn Lee’s Ping Pong Orchestra

Whiskey Fever – Dorothy

Sticks & Stones / Another Way Out – The Creepshow

Kids of Calamity – Sumo Cyco

Northern Lights – Orbital Express (Official)

Like Blood – Kitchen Witch

Black Monolith – Parasol Caravan

Tome of Deceptions – Shades of Sorrow

No Longer Passengers – Thera

Solar Fuzz – Spocaine

Breakaway – Tsunami Bomb