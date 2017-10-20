RFYL Episode – SomethingPositiveEP42

Episode 42 of this year? And we’re on year six? This is really getting out of hand. How have we not been cancelled yet?

High quality music! Clearly. Or the host. Maybe?

In this week’s episode, I bring you a lot of tracks from my archive as well as still playing a lot of unreleased tracks. Sounds like the same as last week? That’s because I’ve been going through my archives of 2016 – there were a lot of awesome releases then – and I just couldn’t help but say “You know what, this needs some replaying” and here we go. So we’re double-doubleshotting, we’re making up words like that last word there, and we’re just having a good time.

Send any and all requests off to RunForYourLifeCHSR [at] gmail [dot] com !

Playlist:

Wild Woman – Sleep Machine

Younger Years – Kilmore

Storm Song / Dragging The Line – Public Animal

Couldn’t Be You – Double Fuzz

Delusion – Kitchen Witch

Ghosts – Rockyard

Southern States – Like A Motorcycle

Becoming / Who’s Your Maker – A Primitive Evolution

Reptilian Woman – Sergeant Thunderhoof

Repetition – TV On The Radio