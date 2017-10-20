The Lunchbox Interview: Kim Bent (A Celebration of Fibre)

Sometimes, things need to be made by hand to be fully appreciated.

My guest today is Kim Bent, a member of the Fibre Art Network of Fredericton. As part of the Canada 150 celebrations, they’ve organized a new exhibit of numerous and diverse crafts created by FAN members, opening next week at Memorial Hall. She joins me to talk about A Celebration of Fibre, and talks about her own passion and discoveries while pursuing her own fibre art.

A Celebration of Fibre opens with a reception on October 27 from 5pm to 7pm in Memorial Hall, 9 Bailey Drive, UNB Campus, Fredericton.