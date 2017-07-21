RFYL Episode – StayBraveEP29

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Hey folks! A brand new episode today brought to you by the pick-me-up committee here at RFYL HQ. Sometimes you just need to find inspiration in your music to keep you going. This is one of those times.
Playlist:
Meet Me In The Street / Suffer Me – Sheer Mag
The Wolf – The Standstills
Cynnu Tan – The Joy Formidable
Zero In – Rockyard
Over It – Diemonds
Afterglow – Puta Volcano
Comatose – We Hunt Buffalo
5150 – Tsunami Bomb
Brave II – Sumo Cyco
Giants Walk – Spocaine
No Man’s God – HALF Gramme of SOMA
Borderline – Freeland