RFYL Episode – TheTruthEP44

Have you ever wondered what the truth actually was? Do you find yourself endlessly searching for answers to the baiting questions trailing and haunting your life? Do you expect this line of self-help style questioning to actually lead to something meaningful?

If you answered “Yes” to any of those, then you would realize that they are not questions meant to be answered. In fact, all of that was just misleading to get you toward the inevitable list of songs played on this episode.

Find the truth by enjoying a bunch of new tracks of varying genres pushing toward a heavier and heavier tone as is tradition here on RFYL. Metal, punk, not-metal and not-punk, we have it all.

Everything.. except the truth.

Playlist:

Beast In The East – The Standstills

Daughters of the Sun – The Dreadnoughts

Dollhouse – The Pack AD

Cynnu Tan – The Joy Formidable

Witch Hunt – Lionsault

Suffer Me – Sheer Mag

Tomorrow May Never Come – The Creepshow

Heavy Metal Sky – Mokomokai

Into The Night – Decatur Metal

Andromeda IV / Battered Grounds – Allout Helter

Solar Fuzz – Spocaine

Awakening – Unleash The Archers